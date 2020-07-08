UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quick Economic Rebound Possible For France: Stats Office

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:32 PM

Quick economic rebound possible for France: stats office

France's statistics office unveiled Wednesday survey data that shows there is a chance the country's economy could return to near pre-coronavirus levels by the end of the year

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):France's statistics office unveiled Wednesday survey data that shows there is a chance the country's economy could return to near pre-coronavirus levels by the end of the year.

INSEE released updated economic forecasts for the year that see a strong 19 percent rebound in gross domestic product in the quarter that begins in July and then a small increase in the fourth quarter.

Nevertheless, with the output lost during the lockdown that stretched from March into May, the French economy is heading for a nine percent drop for the year, "the strongest contraction since national accounts began to be compiled in 1948".

That forecast is nevertheless more optimistic than the French government's prediction of 11 percent, the French central bank's 10 percent, and the European Commission's 10.6 percent.

INSEE noted, however, that given the uncertainty about the evolution of the health situation as well further impacts on the economy, the forecasts should be considered with caution.

The statistics office surveyed some 38,000 companies in the first half of June about when they expect their business activity to return to pre-crisis levels.

And these showed France's economy could recover most of the lost ground by the end of the year.

Under the central scenario, economic activity will have returned to a level of around four percent below normal at the end of the year.

Under the optimistic scenario, economic activity may be down around just two percent.

When the French economy was under lockdown for the entire month of April, economic activity was down an estimated 30 percent. INSEE says that around three-fifths of that drop had been recovered in June.

The pessimistic scenario has French economic activity six percent below normal at the end of the year.

INSEE said the "strength of the rebound is to a large extent a reflection of the weakness of the point of departure, that is to say the level of economic activity during the lockdown period."It said the measures the government adopted to support workers staying on payrolls has apparently helped facilitate facilitate the quick recovery, but pointed to industrial firms reporting weak orders, especially from international clients.

Related Topics

Business France Bank March April May June July From Government

Recent Stories

PM urges world to formulate strategy to protect la ..

22 minutes ago

Al Taweelah alumina refinery achieved nameplate ca ..

39 minutes ago

Peskov Rules Out Kremlin Could Be Misdirected on S ..

47 minutes ago

Seoul Mayor Unveils Plan to Make City Carbon Neutr ..

47 minutes ago

Three Talibs Dead, 4 Injured in Clashes With Gov't ..

47 minutes ago

Over 40 Serbian Policemen Injured in Riots in Belg ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.