Quick Reaction From Kiev To Pandora Papers Not Expected - Zelenskyy's Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:23 PM

There will be no quick reaction from Kiev to an investigation of journalists about offshore schemes, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said on Monday

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has published a new leak on the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials from across the globe.

ICIJ said the publication, called Pandora papers in reference to the 2016 Panama Papers scandal, was based on a leak of 11.9 million files. According to Pandora Papers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly used offshore schemes so that his family could profit from business abroad without declaring it.

"There will be no quick reaction," Nikiforov told the Strana.ua online news agency.

