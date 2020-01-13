Quick US-Led Coalition Exit From Iraq Could Bring IS Resurgence - German Foreign Minister

Berlin is conducting intensive consultations with Baghdad to ensure that US-led coalition troops can continue to fight Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia), fearing that a hasty withdrawal could lead to the resurgence of IS, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, after the Iraqi parliament voted to demand the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country

"It is important that we continue our commitment as partners of the anti-IS coalition. We are in close consultations with the Iraqi government. A hasty withdrawal could give rise to more leeway & attacks by the IS," the German Foreign Ministry, quoting Maas, said on Twitter.

Maas also commented on the recent protests in Iran, which emerged after the government admitted on Saturday it was responsible for downing a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 on Wednesday, killing all 176 on board.

The foreign minister stated that people had a right to freely express themselves without fear of oppression or persecution.

In December 2017, the Iraqi leadership announced that it had defeated IS after a conflict that lasted three and a half years. Scattered militant groups still operate within the country.

US-led coalition troops have played a role both in defeating IS and training Iraqi military personnel. On January 5, the Iraqi parliament approved a resolution that demanded the immediate and complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq, in protest of a US drone attack that killed Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on the Iraqi territory. The parliament voted that this action violated Iraq's sovereignty, and the government has filed a complaint to the UN Security Council.