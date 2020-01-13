UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quick US-Led Coalition Exit From Iraq Could Bring IS Resurgence - German Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:44 PM

Quick US-Led Coalition Exit From Iraq Could Bring IS Resurgence - German Foreign Minister

Berlin is conducting intensive consultations with Baghdad to ensure that US-led coalition troops can continue to fight Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia), fearing that a hasty withdrawal could lead to the resurgence of IS, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, after the Iraqi parliament voted to demand the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Berlin is conducting intensive consultations with Baghdad to ensure that US-led coalition troops can continue to fight Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia), fearing that a hasty withdrawal could lead to the resurgence of IS, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, after the Iraqi parliament voted to demand the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country.

"It is important that we continue our commitment as partners of the anti-IS coalition. We are in close consultations with the Iraqi government. A hasty withdrawal could give rise to more leeway & attacks by the IS," the German Foreign Ministry, quoting Maas, said on Twitter.

Maas also commented on the recent protests in Iran, which emerged after the government admitted on Saturday it was responsible for downing a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 on Wednesday, killing all 176 on board.

The foreign minister stated that people had a right to freely express themselves without fear of oppression or persecution.

In December 2017, the Iraqi leadership announced that it had defeated IS after a conflict that lasted three and a half years. Scattered militant groups still operate within the country.

US-led coalition troops have played a role both in defeating IS and training Iraqi military personnel. On January 5, the Iraqi parliament approved a resolution that demanded the immediate and complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq, in protest of a US drone attack that killed Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on the Iraqi territory. The parliament voted that this action violated Iraq's sovereignty, and the government has filed a complaint to the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Resolution Protest United Nations Ukraine Iran Russia Parliament Twitter Iraq German Berlin Baghdad Lead January December 2017 All From Government Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister ..

16 minutes ago

Norwich sign Hoffenheim midfielder Rupp

2 minutes ago

Moroccan giants Wydad cut ties with Serbian coach

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japan&#039;s Prime Mini ..

46 minutes ago

Govt working on ML-1 project, economic zones for c ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Refuses to Appear at House Hearing on Iran ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.