Quint Member States 'Disappointed' Kosovo Negates Serbs' Electoral Rights - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The member states of the Quint - United States, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom - on Wednesday issued a statement expressing their disappointment with Kosovo's decision not to allow eligible citizens on its territory to vote in the upcoming elections in Serbia.

"While we appreciate Serbia's availability to find a solution, it is with great disappointment that we take note of Kosovo government's decision to reject a constructive proposal presented by the Quint. With this decision, Kosovo's government failed to demonstrate its commitment to the principle of protecting the civil and political rights of all its citizens, including of members of minority groups," the statement said.

The Kosovo government's attitude is not in line with the Quint members' values and will have negative consequences to the country's EU aspirations, the statement added.

The members of the Quint have been unsuccessful in their engagement with Kosovo over the past several months to find a solution to allow Serbs to take part in Serbia's elections on April 3, 2022, according to the statement.