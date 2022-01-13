UrduPoint.com

Quite Possible Putin Will Make Choice Not To Engage In Diplomacy - Sherman

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Quite Possible Putin Will Make Choice Not to Engage in Diplomacy - Sherman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) There is a chance that Russian President Vladimir Putin will decide not to engage in diplomacy to resolve the disagreements over NATO military posture near the Russian borders, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.

"I think it is quite possible that President Putin will make a choice not to engage in diplomacy.

But I also heard the spokesman say that there would be rounds of discussion. So, I'm not sure that choice has been made yet," Sherman said in an interview with MSNBC.

Sherman's comment came after the NATO-Russia Council meeting on the security guarantees in Europe proposed by Moscow took place in Brussels. One of the main proposals is that a legally-binding agreement is concluded for NATO not to expand further eastward, among other issues of concern to Moscow.

