Quito, Brussels Sign Memorandum of Friendship - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Ecuadorian capital of Quito and the Belgian capital of Brussels have signed the Memorandum of Friendship and Cooperation to improve and deepen relations between the cities in various spheres, including transport, environment and tourism, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry said.

"The municipality of Quito and the Brussels-Capital Region signed today (Wednesday) the Memorandum of Friendship and Cooperation to strengthen ties of friendship between both capitals and to open the possibility of exchanging experience and cooperating on urban development, mobility and transport, heritage protection, environment and tourism," the ministry said in a press release.

The signing ceremony was held virtually, with the municipality of Quito represented by Mayor Jorge Yunda, while the delegation of the Brussels-Capital Region was led by Minister-President Rudi Vervoort.

Following the signing of the memorandum, Quito has become the fourth Ibero-American capital that signed a cooperation agreement with Brussels, including Cuba's Havana, Brazil's Brasilia and Suriname's Paramaribo.