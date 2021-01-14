UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quito, Brussels Sign Memorandum Of Friendship - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:49 PM

Quito, Brussels Sign Memorandum of Friendship - Foreign Ministry

The Ecuadorian capital of Quito and the Belgian capital of Brussels have signed the Memorandum of Friendship and Cooperation to improve and deepen relations between the cities in various spheres, including transport, environment and tourism, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Ecuadorian capital of Quito and the Belgian capital of Brussels have signed the Memorandum of Friendship and Cooperation to improve and deepen relations between the cities in various spheres, including transport, environment and tourism, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry said.

"The municipality of Quito and the Brussels-Capital Region signed today (Wednesday) the Memorandum of Friendship and Cooperation to strengthen ties of friendship between both capitals and to open the possibility of exchanging experience and cooperating on urban development, mobility and transport, heritage protection, environment and tourism," the ministry said in a press release.

The signing ceremony was held virtually, with the municipality of Quito represented by Mayor Jorge Yunda, while the delegation of the Brussels-Capital Region was led by Minister-President Rudi Vervoort.

Following the signing of the memorandum, Quito has become the fourth Ibero-American capital that signed a cooperation agreement with Brussels, including Cuba's Havana, Brazil's Brasilia and Suriname's Paramaribo.

Related Topics

Brussels Brasilia Havana Quito Paramaribo Brazil Suriname Cuba Agreement

Recent Stories

South Sudan Interested in Russian COVID-19 Vaccine ..

1 minute ago

Data Shows US Police 3 Times as Likely to Use Forc ..

1 minute ago

EU Council President, Belgian King Discuss Vaccina ..

1 minute ago

Germany's Maas Argues Against Belarus Hosting Ice ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Internet Provider Confirms Blocking Webs ..

7 minutes ago

US Decision to Label Houthis as Terrorists Will No ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.