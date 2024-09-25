Quito Facing 'critical' Wildfire Threat, Mayor Says
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Quito, enveloped on Tuesday by clouds of ash and smoke from five simultaneous wildfires, is facing a "critical" situation, according to the mayor of the Ecuadoran capital.
"We have at least five fire hotspots," said Pabel Munoz on X, describing the situation as "critical at the moment."
The battle against the flames "will not end in the next few hours, it will certainly continue throughout the night," he said.
Over 100 families were evacuated as a precaution, the municipality said in a statement, while the education ministry cancelled classes in Quito's metropolitan area.
Large clouds of smoke were billowing from the eastern outskirts of the capital, where two of the fire hotspots were concentrated, and many roads were cut off, AFP journalists observed.
In the residential district of Bellavista, northeast of Quito, residents formed human chains to pour water on the pavement, while elderly people left their homes with the help of police and soldiers.
President Daniel Noboa mobilized the armed forces in response to the fires.
"The (firefighting) helicopters will come to support as soon as the pilots can safely undertake their mission," he wrote on X.
The fire service had earlier posted on X that "all our teams are deployed."
There were also reports of ash falling in the north of the city, and in the historic center, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Three weeks ago, four forest fires had already covered several areas in and around the capital with smoke and ash, without affecting airport operations.
