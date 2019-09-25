UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Apprises His Estonian, Cote D'Ivoire Counterparts Over IOJ&K Situation

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:17 PM

Qureshi apprises his Estonian, Cote d'Ivoire counterparts over IOJ&K situation

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi separately met Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu of Estonia and Foreign Minister of Cote d'Ivoire, Marcel AMON-TANOH on the sidelines of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi separately met Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu of Estonia and Foreign Minister of Cote d'Ivoire, Marcel AMON-TANOH on the sidelines of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised his Estonian counterpart of the current situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), especially its human rights and humanitarian dimension, says a press release on Wednesday.

He said that the international community had a responsibility to ensure safety and security of the Kashmiri people and respect for their rights and freedom.

India's illegal and unilateral actions had gravely imperiled regional and international peace and security and urgent action was needed to prevent further deterioration of the situation, he added.

He also underscored the importance of the world community facilitating a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The two ministers also discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

They expressed satisfaction with the current state of relations between Pakistan and Estonia.

The two sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi told his Cote d'Ivoire counterpart, Marcel AMON-TANOH that the non-resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute had resulted in repeated conflicts in South Asia.

He expressed the hope that United Nations Security Council would play its mandated role towards addressing the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as well as implementing its relevant resolutions that call for allowing the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

He expressed the hope that as the member of the United Nations Security Council, Cote d'Ivoire would take steps towards a more responsive role of the Council in dealing with potential flashpoints.

The foreign minister also recalled Pakistan's longstanding and strong political relationship with the African continent, especially the crucial role being played by Pakistan's United Nations peacekeepers towards maintenance of peace and security on the African continent, including in Cote d'Ivoire.

Both sides expressed their resolve to explore further avenues for forging stronger ties in all areas of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Jammu Estonia All Asia

Recent Stories

RCB inspects 1955 houses under anti-dengue drive; ..

5 minutes ago

DISCOs holds hearing in tariff adjustment for two ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan team fails to participate in 2019 Andorra ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

5 minutes ago

New curriculum to focus on early childhood care, e ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow, Tokyo to Work Out Possibility to Supply Hy ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.