Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi separately met Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu of Estonia and Foreign Minister of Cote d'Ivoire, Marcel AMON-TANOH on the sidelines of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi separately met Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu of Estonia and Foreign Minister of Cote d'Ivoire, Marcel AMON-TANOH on the sidelines of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised his Estonian counterpart of the current situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), especially its human rights and humanitarian dimension, says a press release on Wednesday.

He said that the international community had a responsibility to ensure safety and security of the Kashmiri people and respect for their rights and freedom.

India's illegal and unilateral actions had gravely imperiled regional and international peace and security and urgent action was needed to prevent further deterioration of the situation, he added.

He also underscored the importance of the world community facilitating a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The two ministers also discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

They expressed satisfaction with the current state of relations between Pakistan and Estonia.

The two sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi told his Cote d'Ivoire counterpart, Marcel AMON-TANOH that the non-resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute had resulted in repeated conflicts in South Asia.

He expressed the hope that United Nations Security Council would play its mandated role towards addressing the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as well as implementing its relevant resolutions that call for allowing the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

He expressed the hope that as the member of the United Nations Security Council, Cote d'Ivoire would take steps towards a more responsive role of the Council in dealing with potential flashpoints.

The foreign minister also recalled Pakistan's longstanding and strong political relationship with the African continent, especially the crucial role being played by Pakistan's United Nations peacekeepers towards maintenance of peace and security on the African continent, including in Cote d'Ivoire.

Both sides expressed their resolve to explore further avenues for forging stronger ties in all areas of mutual interest.