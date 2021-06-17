Qureshi arrives in Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

TURKEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Turkey to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlt avusoglu.

Qureshi will participate in a panel discussion on 'Regional Cooperation in Asia' along with other Foreign Ministers from the region and highlight Pakistan's vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity.

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners, said Foreign Office in a statement.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum will feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues. The theme of the Forum is 'Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches'.

Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation, the statement concluded.