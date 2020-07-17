UrduPoint.com
Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

R-Pharm Says Will Produce AstraZeneca's Oxford Vaccine in Russia, Including for Export

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm agreed with AstraZeneca to produce Oxford vaccine against COVID-19 in Russia, including for its subsequent export to 30-50 countries, R-Pharm founder and board chairman, Alexey Repik, said on Friday.

"We formalized our intention in the form of a signed agreement on the production and supply of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, using R-Pharm's technological capabilities to implement the project. Moreover, R-Pharm will act as a kind of hub for vaccine supplies to a huge number of countries ” to 30-50 countries, including the middle East, including Southeast Asia, Europe, naturally the CIS, and naturally Russia ... Naturally, Russia is always a top priority for us," Repik told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

