R-Pharm Sends Anti-Coronavirus Medication Koronavir To Russian Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) COVID-19 medication Koronavir, produced by the Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm, has been sent to hospitals across Russia, the drug manufacturer told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Koronavir, known under international nonproprietary name Favipiravir, is the third Favipiravir-based Russian medication greenlighted by the Health Ministry since the end of May. The approval for Koronavir came on July 8.

"In total, 7374 marked packages of Koronavir, manufactured in Yaroslavl-based R-Pharm's factory, went into civil circulation," the spokesperson of the pharmaceutical company said.

R-Pharm has said in a press release that Koronavir was one of the most promising coronavirus treatments to date. Clinical trials have proven the drug effective in stopping SARS-CoV-2 from replicating in patients with mild and moderate symptoms.

The health ministry has also approved two other Favipiravir-based Russian medications, Avifavir and Areplivir.

More Stories From World

