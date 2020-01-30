Raab Accuses Iran of Choosing to Take Citizens Into Political Isolation

UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab said on Thursday that Iran had chosen to take its citizens into a political and economic isolation, calling on the Middle Eastern nation to resume compliance with its international obligations and engage in negotiations with the global powers

"The door remains open for Iran to start taking the steps on adhering to international law, which could serve its people and bring it out of the political and economic isolation, to which it has chosen to take its country down. That's the only choice that can be made by Tehran. Frankly, from my point of view, I want to see as strong trans-Atlantic message to the regime as possible ... We need to be sending a united message ... Iran's breaches of international law cannot be tolerated," Raab said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling on Iran to come back to the negotiating table.