UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raab Accuses Iran Of Choosing To Take Citizens Into Political Isolation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

Raab Accuses Iran of Choosing to Take Citizens Into Political Isolation

UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab said on Thursday that Iran had chosen to take its citizens into a political and economic isolation, calling on the Middle Eastern nation to resume compliance with its international obligations and engage in negotiations with the global powers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab said on Thursday that Iran had chosen to take its citizens into a political and economic isolation, calling on the middle Eastern nation to resume compliance with its international obligations and engage in negotiations with the global powers.

"The door remains open for Iran to start taking the steps on adhering to international law, which could serve its people and bring it out of the political and economic isolation, to which it has chosen to take its country down. That's the only choice that can be made by Tehran. Frankly, from my point of view, I want to see as strong trans-Atlantic message to the regime as possible ... We need to be sending a united message ... Iran's breaches of international law cannot be tolerated," Raab said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling on Iran to come back to the negotiating table.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran United Kingdom From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE, US discuss ways to increase trade exchange

21 minutes ago

Rohail Nazir focussed on all-important quarter-fin ..

46 minutes ago

South Sudan, Russia Intend to Sign Memorandum on O ..

13 seconds ago

2020 will be year of better services: DG Nursing

15 seconds ago

Incinerator needed in Multan for safe disposal of ..

16 seconds ago

Father, son electrocuted, baby girl burnt alive in ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.