Raab Drops Out Of UK Conservative Party Leader Race In 2nd Round, 5 Candidates To Go On

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:27 PM

Raab Drops Out of UK Conservative Party Leader Race in 2nd Round, 5 Candidates to Go On

Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has been eliminated from the UK ruling Conservative party leadership contest in the second round of voting, and five candidates will now go through to the next round, the Conservatives' 1922 committee said Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has been eliminated from the UK ruling Conservative party leadership contest in the second round of voting, and five candidates will now go through to the next round, the Conservatives' 1922 committee said Tuesday.

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson secured another victory with 126 votes, with his successor Jeremy Hunt coming as a distant second with 46 votes.

Michael Gove, Rory Stewart and Sajid Javid will also continue their fight for leadership.

