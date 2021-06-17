Raab, Lavrov Discuss International Security, COVID, Climate Change - London

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed international security, COVID-19 and climate change during a phone conversation on Thursday, the UK Foreign Office said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed international security, COVID-19 and climate change during a phone conversation on Thursday, the UK Foreign Office said.

"On 17 June, the Foreign Secretary spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. They discussed a number of issues where the UK and Russia profoundly differ, but also key global challenges such as international security, Covid-19, and climate change ahead of COP26. The pair agreed to speak again soon," the Foreign Office said in a statement.