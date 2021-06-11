UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raab Plans To Hold Negotiations With Lavrov Soon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 02:18 PM

Raab Plans to Hold Negotiations With Lavrov Soon

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that he plans to hold a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "shorty", without specifying the date

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that he plans to hold a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "shorty", without specifying the date.

According to Reuters, Raab declined to comment on what issues he would raise at the meeting,

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom

Recent Stories

World Day Against Child Labour to be marked tomorr ..

2 minutes ago

Ecuador to Start Vaccinating Children Against COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Top Polish Diplomat Says Learned About US Sanction ..

3 minutes ago

Three brick kilns sealed

3 minutes ago

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency to Increase COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

At Least 20 Killed, 50 Injured as Bus Carrying Pil ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.