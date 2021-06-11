Raab Plans To Hold Negotiations With Lavrov Soon
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 02:18 PM
UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that he plans to hold a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "shorty", without specifying the date
According to Reuters, Raab declined to comment on what issues he would raise at the meeting,