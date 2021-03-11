UrduPoint.com
Raab Pledges To Stand Together With Partners To Tackle 'Russia's Malign Activity'

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab pledged on Thursday to stand together with Estonia and other partners to tackle Russia's alleged malign activity in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab pledged on Thursday to stand together with Estonia and other partners to tackle Russia's alleged malign activity in the region.

"We feel much that Estonia's security is our security, and we're committed to that.

The British troops that are here in Estonia, the 850, I think are testament to that commitment, and they're not going anywhere. We will continue to stand with you and with all of our partners to tackle Russia's malign activity in the region, so I can say you can count on British solidarity with that," Raab said.

