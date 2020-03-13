Raab Qualifies US Strikes in Iraq as Proportionate Response to Attack on Coalition Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab qualified on Friday the United States' precision strikes on Iraqi militias as a swift, decisive and proportionate response to the recent attack on Iraqi military base Camp Taji, in which three servicemen of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) were killed; pledging that those responsible for the deadly attack on Camp Taji would be brought to account.

"The response to the cowardly attack on Coalition forces in Iraq has been swift, decisive and proportionate. We will continue working with our partners to ensure those responsible for these deplorable acts will be held to account. UK forces are in Iraq with Coalition partners to help the country counter terrorist activity and anyone seeking to harm them can expect a strong response," Raab said.