LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called a Russian court's ruling to recognize the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated a foreign agent by the Russian Ministry of Justice), founded by now jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, as an extremist organization, "Kafka-esque".

Earlier, a court in Moscow recognized FBK as an extremist organization, by a court ruling it was liquidated, and its activities on the territory of Russia were prohibited.

"Today's ruling that the anti-corruption foundation FBK is an extremist organization is perverse. It is another Kafka-esque attack on those standing up against corruption and for open societies, and is a deliberate attempt to effectively outlaw genuine political opposition in Russia," Raab said in a statement.