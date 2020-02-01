The United Kingdom is troubled with reports linking Israel's "possible moves toward annexation" of West Bank's territory, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The United Kingdom is troubled with reports linking Israel's "possible moves toward annexation" of West Bank's territory, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday.

"The United Kingdom is concerned by reports of possible moves toward annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel. Any such unilateral moves would be damaging to renewed efforts to re-start peace negotiations, and contrary to international law. Any changes to the status quo cannot be taken forward without an agreement negotiated by the parties themselves," Raab said, as quoted in the Foreign Office's statement.

On Friday, Palestinians held massive protests in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip against the Washington-proposed so-called deal of the century aimed at settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In some cases, protesters clashed with Israeli soldiers.

US President Donald Trump's peace plan, which was revealed on Tuesday, envisions Israel's annexation of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan River Valley and retaining Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

The deal has already been slammed by Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, who said that Jerusalem and Palestinians' rights were "not for sale." In addition, Abbas requested the Arab League to hold an extraordinary meeting on Saturday to discuss the terms of the peace plan and agree on a joint Arab position.