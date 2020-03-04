UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raab To Discuss Situation In Yemen During Visit To Saudi Arabia - UK Foreign Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:20 AM

Raab to Discuss Situation in Yemen During Visit to Saudi Arabia - UK Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will discuss the situation in Yemen during his first official visit to Saudi Arabia, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement.

"Mr Raab will hold talks with the leadership of Saudi Arabia and senior government counterparts including Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Adviser Dr Musaad Al Aiyban, in Riyadh on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 March," it said.

"They will discuss our commitment to resolving the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, security and regional stability, and ways of combating the threat posed by climate change. He will also hold talks with Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Hadi during his visit. The Foreign Secretary will continue to drive progress on the Yemen peace process, following the recent surge in Houthi violence and constraints on getting humanitarian aid to those in need," the Office said.

Related Topics

Yemen Riyadh Visit Saudi Progress United Kingdom Saudi Arabia March Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 March 2020

11 minutes ago

UAE Press: Frame global policies to prevent anothe ..

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Education Ministry announces early 4-week spring v ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Malaysia discuss ways t ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek PM discuss bilateral ties ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.