Raab to Discuss Situation in Yemen During Visit to Saudi Arabia - UK Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will discuss the situation in Yemen during his first official visit to Saudi Arabia, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement.

"Mr Raab will hold talks with the leadership of Saudi Arabia and senior government counterparts including Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Adviser Dr Musaad Al Aiyban, in Riyadh on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 March," it said.

"They will discuss our commitment to resolving the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, security and regional stability, and ways of combating the threat posed by climate change. He will also hold talks with Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Hadi during his visit. The Foreign Secretary will continue to drive progress on the Yemen peace process, following the recent surge in Houthi violence and constraints on getting humanitarian aid to those in need," the Office said.