Raab To Represent UK At G7 Summit On COVID-19 As Johnson Continues Recovery - Office

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will represent his country at an upcoming G7 virtual summit devoted to the pandemic as Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues his recovery from the coronavirus, the latter's office said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will represent his country at an upcoming G7 virtual summit devoted to the pandemic as Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues his recovery from the coronavirus, the latter's office said on Wednesday.

The United States, which is holding the G7 presidency, invited the leaders to gather for a summit on Thursday to coordinate the fight against the pandemic. On Sunday, Johnson's office said that the prime minister had been discharged from the hospital but would not immediately return to work to continue his recovery in the official country residence.

In a fresh statement, the office said that Raab, who serves as first secretary of state, will deputize for Johnson at the G7 summit as well. The prime minister is continuing his recovery at Chequers, the spokesperson added.

Earlier in the day, the number of those infected with the novel coronavirus has surpassed 2 million people, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of these, over 128,000 have died, and more than 501,000 have recovered.

