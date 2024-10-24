Rabada 'a superstar' as South Africa crush Bangladesh

Mirpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) South Africa cruised to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test on Thursday with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada the star of the show in Mirpur.

Rabada took 6-46 as Bangladesh went from 283-7 overnight to 307 all out, leaving the visitors a victory target of 106.

Rabada finished with 9-72 in the match, having become the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets during the first innings.

"It's special," stand-in captain Aiden Markram said of a victory that was sealed before lunch on day four and gave South Africa a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

They move up to fourth in the World Test Championship standings.

"A pretty young group, or slightly inexperienced group... to come to the subcontinent and get a win is great for us," Markram added.

Left-arm spinner Taijul islam took all the wickets to fall in his 3-43, but he failed to slow South Africa's chase as they reached 106-3.

Tony de Zorzi top-scored with a quickfire 41 off 52 balls, hitting seven fours.

Fellow opener Markram was first to go, bowled by Taijul for 20.

De Zorzi departed in the 16th over trying to play a big shot over long-on, caught by Hasan Mahmud.

David Bedingham was third out caught behind by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Tristan Stubbs, unbeaten on 30, ensured there were no further alarms.

"He has been a superstar for us for years," Markram added of Rabada.

"And to see all those stats pop up about him... it really proves that he's one in a million, and we're really lucky to have him on our team."