Rabada takes 300th Test wicket as Bangladesh all out for 106

Mirpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed his 300th Test wicket Monday as Bangladesh collapsed to 106 all out in 40.1 overs on the first day of the opening Test.

The visitors were 65-2 in reply at tea in Mirpur after captain Aiden Markram was bowled for six by right-arm seamer Hasan Mahmud.

Taijul Islam, Bangladesh's main spinner in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, accounted for Tristan Stubbs, neatly caught by Shadman islam at slip for 23.

Tony de Zorzi and David Bedingham were batting on 19 and nine respectively at the tea break for South Africa.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat but four of their top six batsmen failed to reach double figures, with opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scoring with 30 on a lively pitch.

Rabada, fellow seamer Wiaan Mulder and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took three wickets apiece for South Africa.

Mulder removed Shadman for a duck when he edged to Markram at slip with his fourth ball.

In his next over, Mulder accounted for Mominul Haque, on four, who nicked an inswinger to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne to leave Bangladesh 13-2.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto became Mulder's third victim, chipping to mid-off where Maharaj took the catch.

Bangladesh were teetering at 21-3, which became 40-4 when Mushfiqur Rahim on 11 was bowled by Rabada between bat and pad as the South African celebrated reaching the 300-wicket landmark.

He managed the feat in 11,817 balls, the fastest of all time, beating Pakistan's Waqar Younis (12,602 balls).

Rabada soon made it 301 Test wickets, removing Litton Das for one, with Stubbs taking a stunning catch diving to his left in the gully.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was trapped lbw by Maharaj for 13 and the hosts were tottering at 60-6 at lunch.

After lunch Bangladesh lost two more quick wickets, with Dane Piedt removing Mahmudul and Maharaj trapping debutant Jaker Ali, before Rabada and Maharaj polished off the tail.

The Test is the first international cricket fixture in Bangladesh since a student-led revolution toppled autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina in August.

Bangladesh are missing all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after security fears forced him to cancel plans to return home.

Shakib announced his retirement from international cricket last month but said that he wanted to play one last red-ball series at home.

The 37-year-old was also a former lawmaker in the government ousted by the revolution, making him a target of public anger.

Security was heavy around the stadium, a day after fans of Shakib clashed with those protesting against the player near the venue.

Bangladesh have never beaten South Africa in a Test.

The second Test begins in Chattogram on October 29.