'Race Against Time': Climate Talks In Last Push Over Fate Of Fossil Fuels

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

'Race against time': Climate talks in last push over fate of fossil fuels

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) UN leaders on Monday urged an end to obstruction hours before a deadline for a deal at a climate summit in Dubai, as oil producers resisted historic calls for the world to wind down fossil fuels.

Flying back to Dubai after a sleepless night for negotiators, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for "maximum ambition and maximum flexibility" to reach an agreement that can find consensus among the nearly 200 countries.

"We are in a race against time," Guterres told reporters. "It's time to go into overdrive to negotiate in good faith."

Spurred by pleas by low-lying island nations that fear for their very existence, the conference in the glitzy metropolis is considering the first-ever call to exit oil, gas and coal, the main culprit in the planet's climate crisis.

Without naming countries, Simon Stiell, the head of the UN climate body, called on all sides to remove "unnecessary tactical blockades" holding up a deal.

Guterres called on negotiators to have a "single-minded focus on tackling the root cause of the climate crisis -- fossil fuel production and consumption".

Offering a way to compromise, Guterres said that the call for action "doesn't mean that all countries must phase out fossil fuels at the same time".

But any agreement, he said, must preserve the ambition of checking warming at no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- the increasingly elusive goal blessed by the 2015 Paris accord to avoid the worst ravages of climate change including worsening storms and droughts and rising sea levels.

