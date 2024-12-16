Race Against Time For Rescuers As Hundreds Feared Dead In Mayotte
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SaintDenis de la Reunion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Rescuers raced against time Monday to reach survivors after a devastating cyclone ripped through the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, destroying homes across the islands, with hundreds feared dead.
Images from Mayotte, which like other French overseas territories is an integral part of France and ruled from Paris, showed scenes of devastation, with homes reduced to piles of rubble.
The crisis, which erupted at the weekend the day after President Emmanuel Macron appointed Francois Bayrou as the sixth prime minister of his mandate, poses a major challenge for a government still only operating in a caretaker capacity.
The cyclone has left health services in tatters, with the hospital extremely damaged and health centres knocked out of operation, Health Minister Genevieve Darrieussecq told France 2.
"The hospital has suffered major water damage and destruction, notably in the surgical, intensive care, maternity and emergency units," she said, adding that "medical centres were also non-operational".
Macron was due to chair a crisis meeting in Paris at 1700 GMT, the Elysee said.
Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, whose super ministry is responsible for Mayotte, arrived on the island.
Recent Stories
ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points
Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
More Stories From World
-
Volkswagen bets on US startup to save its EV strategy8 minutes ago
-
Race against time for rescuers as hundreds feared dead in Mayotte8 minutes ago
-
Doncic triple-double leads Mavs over Warriors in record duel8 minutes ago
-
Greece adopts budget almost doubling defence spend18 minutes ago
-
Jeddah Governor attends Qatar National Day event18 minutes ago
-
Race against time for Mayotte rescuers after cyclone18 minutes ago
-
Carbon monoxide suspected in 12 deaths at Georgia ski resort: police28 minutes ago
-
Saudi Electronic University achieves international milestone in UI GreenMetric World University Rank ..28 minutes ago
-
Weight-loss drugmaker Novo Nordisk invests $1.2 bn in new factory in Denmark38 minutes ago
-
General Directorate of Passports launches special stamp commemorating IGF48 minutes ago
-
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Algeria48 minutes ago
-
Weather rescues India as rain plays havoc with third Australia Test58 minutes ago