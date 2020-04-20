Race for COVID-19 Vaccine 'Good' Sign, Cure Should Be Available to All - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The global competition to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a positive sign and the potential cure should be available to everyone when it is developed, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"There is competition, which is good. There is cooperation, which is even better," Dujarric told reporters. "The critical part is when we do have a vaccine that works, that the vaccine is available to all; that the vaccine itself doesn't make the gap between the have and the have nots even greater.

"

Scientists in cooperation with the medical community in various countries are attempting to develop more than a dozen potential vaccines, according to media reports.

Numerous members of the medical community have said treatments for COVID-19 exist, including the medication hydroxycloroquine that is administered in combination with azithromycin and zinc.

More than 2.4 million people have contracted the virus and more than 170,000 have died from complications from a COVID-19 infection, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.