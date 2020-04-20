UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Race For COVID-19 Vaccine 'Good' Sign, Cure Should Be Available To All - UN Spokesman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Race for COVID-19 Vaccine 'Good' Sign, Cure Should Be Available to All - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The global competition to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a positive sign and the potential cure should be available to everyone when it is developed, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"There is competition, which is good. There is cooperation, which is even better," Dujarric told reporters. "The critical part is when we do have a vaccine that works, that the vaccine is available to all; that the vaccine itself doesn't make the gap between the have and the have nots even greater.

"

Scientists in cooperation with the medical community in various countries are attempting to develop more than a dozen potential vaccines, according to media reports.

Numerous members of the medical community have said treatments for COVID-19 exist, including the medication hydroxycloroquine that is administered in combination with azithromycin and zinc.

More than 2.4 million people have contracted the virus and more than 170,000 have died from complications from a COVID-19 infection, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

United Nations Died Cure Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

4 minutes ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority calls on organisations to m ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.