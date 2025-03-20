Race to become Olympics supremo set to go to the wire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Costa Navarino, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The race to succeed Thomas Bach as president of the International Olympic Committee reaches a climax on Thursday with Juan Antonio Samaranch Junior, Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry believed to be neck and neck but clear of the remaining quartet.

Any of those three would be an historic winner in the election in Costa Navarino, Greece.

Samaranch would emulate his father of the same name and become the first father and son to be crowned president, World Athletics president Coe would be the first Briton and Zimbabwean Coventry the youngest at 41, and both the first woman and African.

Nevertheless surprises from the electorate of 100-plus IOC members cannot be ruled out in the battle to become the most powerful figure in sport.

Ski federation chief Johan Eliasch, Morinari Watanabe, president of the international gymnastics federation, cycling head David Lappartient and Prince Feisal al-Hussein make up the heavyweight field.

The vote takes place behind closed doors and just as in the award-winning film "Conclave" about cardinals choosing a new pope, all the IOC members will be obliged to leave their phones outside the room.

The candidates nerves will be jangling as they must sit through a session of IOC business before the vote gets underway at 1400 GMT.

The winner will be the first to get an absolute majority.

Just off the exclusive resort is the site of the 1827 naval battle in the Greek War of Independence which resulted in a heavy defeat for the Ottoman Empire.

This battle will be bloodless but it has got dirtier with the three main candidates targeted by personal attacks in the closing stages.

Whoever wins will take over a financially secure IOC, but those calm waters are muddied by a febrile geopolitical situation.

Adding to the potent mix, the new chief will have to deal with US President Donald Trump as Los Angeles hosts the next Summer Olympics in 2028.