Race To Find Dozens Trapped In Southwest China Landslide
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Rescuers raced Tuesday to find dozens of people still trapped after a landslide struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China, killing 12.
The pre-dawn landslide buried 18 homes and sparked the evacuation of more than 200 people when it struck in Zhenxiong County, Yunnan province early Monday.
More than 24 hours since the disaster, state news agency Xinhua said rescue workers are now in a "race against time" to find those still missing, after a night of sub-zero temperatures.
"Search and rescue efforts persisted through the night," firefighter Li Shenglong told Xinhua.
Twelve people have been confirmed dead, state broadcaster CCTV reported just after midday.
Wu Junyao, director of the natural resources and planning bureau of Zhaotong, told Xinhua that the disaster "resulted from a collapse in the steep cliff area atop the slope".
Two hundred rescue workers have been dispatched to the scene as well as dozens of fire engines and other equipment.
The site is covered in thick snow and rescuers are "using all kinds of tools to search for survivors", Xinhua reported.
Wu told Xinhua the rescuers are digging through collapsed debris of "100 meters in width, 60 meters in height, with an average thickness of around 6 meters".
CCTV showed footage of rescue workers digging through twisted metal and concrete overnight in a bid to find survivors.
Other CCTV footage showed locals huddling for warmth around a fire in a shelter, eating instant noodles.
People from the surrounding area have chipped into to help with relief efforts, state media said.
"Our village is nearby," Hong Jie, 38, told Xinhua.
"Our main focus is on distributing supplies, cooking, and delivering food to those in need."
