Open Menu

Race To Find Dozens Trapped In Southwest China Landslide

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Race to find dozens trapped in southwest China landslide

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Rescuers raced Tuesday to find dozens of people still trapped after a landslide struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China, killing 12.

The pre-dawn landslide buried 18 homes and sparked the evacuation of more than 200 people when it struck in Zhenxiong County, Yunnan province early Monday.

More than 24 hours since the disaster, state news agency Xinhua said rescue workers are now in a "race against time" to find those still missing, after a night of sub-zero temperatures.

"Search and rescue efforts persisted through the night," firefighter Li Shenglong told Xinhua.

Twelve people have been confirmed dead, state broadcaster CCTV reported just after midday.

Wu Junyao, director of the natural resources and planning bureau of Zhaotong, told Xinhua that the disaster "resulted from a collapse in the steep cliff area atop the slope".

Two hundred rescue workers have been dispatched to the scene as well as dozens of fire engines and other equipment.

The site is covered in thick snow and rescuers are "using all kinds of tools to search for survivors", Xinhua reported.

Wu told Xinhua the rescuers are digging through collapsed debris of "100 meters in width, 60 meters in height, with an average thickness of around 6 meters".

CCTV showed footage of rescue workers digging through twisted metal and concrete overnight in a bid to find survivors.

Other CCTV footage showed locals huddling for warmth around a fire in a shelter, eating instant noodles.

People from the surrounding area have chipped into to help with relief efforts, state media said.

"Our village is nearby," Hong Jie, 38, told Xinhua.

"Our main focus is on distributing supplies, cooking, and delivering food to those in need."

Related Topics

Dead Fire Snow China SITE Media All From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

12 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

13 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

13 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

13 hours ago
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts dra ..

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

13 hours ago
 Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris cou ..

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

13 hours ago
 Special persons need support to contribute in coun ..

Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC

13 hours ago
 Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost ..

Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence

13 hours ago
 UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

13 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World