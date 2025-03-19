Rachkov: Belarus seeks to develop inter-parliamentary relations with Republika Srpska

Belarus is keen to develop inter-parliamentary ties with the Republic of Srpska, Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs of the House of Representatives Sergei Rachkov told BelTA

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Belarus is keen to develop inter-parliamentary ties with the Republic of Srpska, Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs of the House of Representatives Sergei Rachkov told BelTA.

Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko met with a parliamentary delegation headed by Chairwoman of the Republika Srpska Council of Peoples Srebrenka Golic on 19 March.

"We are interested in developing inter-parliamentary relations with the Republic of Srpska. Our MPs mainly interact in international organizations. This is very important because every voice of support matters," Sergei Rachkov said. "As parliamentarians, we aim not only to support the decisions made by governments but also to actively participate in the implementation of agreements, primarily economic ones."

According to him, several major economic projects have already been implemented. "For example, the supply of MTZ tractors. Sarajevo uses passenger transport manufactured in Belarus," Sergei Rachkov noted.

"Cooperation in healthcare and education is also gaining momentum."

"In general, our cooperation has good prospects. During today's meeting, we have discussed areas for further interaction and the methods of parliamentary diplomacy that we will use to develop our contacts and practical cooperation," he added.

The Republic of Srpska is an entity within the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina, occupying 49% of the country under the Dayton Agreement of 1995.

The economy of Republika Srpska is primarily based on industry and agriculture. The most developed sectors include the energy complex, wood processing, metallurgy, natural resource extraction, and textile production. The Republic of Srpska also has significant tourism potential due to its rich natural resources and attractions. The country offers great opportunities for mountain tourism, spa, religious, hiking, and ecological tourism. The mountains and thermal springs (spa resorts) are among the most popular attractions for tourists.