Rachkov: Belarus Seeks To Develop Inter-parliamentary Relations With Republika Srpska
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 10:52 PM
Belarus is keen to develop inter-parliamentary ties with the Republic of Srpska, Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs of the House of Representatives Sergei Rachkov told BelTA
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Belarus is keen to develop inter-parliamentary ties with the Republic of Srpska, Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs of the House of Representatives Sergei Rachkov told BelTA.
Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko met with a parliamentary delegation headed by Chairwoman of the Republika Srpska Council of Peoples Srebrenka Golic on 19 March.
"We are interested in developing inter-parliamentary relations with the Republic of Srpska. Our MPs mainly interact in international organizations. This is very important because every voice of support matters," Sergei Rachkov said. "As parliamentarians, we aim not only to support the decisions made by governments but also to actively participate in the implementation of agreements, primarily economic ones."
According to him, several major economic projects have already been implemented. "For example, the supply of MTZ tractors. Sarajevo uses passenger transport manufactured in Belarus," Sergei Rachkov noted.
"Cooperation in healthcare and education is also gaining momentum."
"In general, our cooperation has good prospects. During today's meeting, we have discussed areas for further interaction and the methods of parliamentary diplomacy that we will use to develop our contacts and practical cooperation," he added.
The Republic of Srpska is an entity within the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina, occupying 49% of the country under the Dayton Agreement of 1995.
The economy of Republika Srpska is primarily based on industry and agriculture. The most developed sectors include the energy complex, wood processing, metallurgy, natural resource extraction, and textile production. The Republic of Srpska also has significant tourism potential due to its rich natural resources and attractions. The country offers great opportunities for mountain tourism, spa, religious, hiking, and ecological tourism. The mountains and thermal springs (spa resorts) are among the most popular attractions for tourists.
Recent Stories
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of giving, tolerance, human frate ..
UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations
Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall collapsed
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Malik
Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19th death anniversary
Meeting reviews security arrangements for Ali Day
Punjab governor hails role of lawyers in strengthening democracy
Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines launch strategic JV, new flights between Addi ..
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar holds meetings with bars ..
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured: Spokesperson
Salim Khoso reviews ongoing development projects in Education and Health depart
Rachkov: Belarus seeks to develop inter-parliamentary relations with Republika S ..
More Stories From World
-
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured: Spokesperson48 seconds ago
-
Rachkov: Belarus seeks to develop inter-parliamentary relations with Republika Srpska4 minutes ago
-
Chinese vice premier stresses leading role of enterprises in driving innovation4 minutes ago
-
China welcomes all efforts to secure ceasefire to Russia-Ukraine conflict4 minutes ago
-
Feature: Chinese-built irrigation project transforming Kenyan farmers' livelihoods10 minutes ago
-
LG invests in Canadian lithium extraction firm to expand clean tech initiatives11 minutes ago
-
Belarus to launch e-visa service on 20 March58 minutes ago
-
Russia, Ukraine swap 372 POWs: Russian defence ministry1 hour ago
-
Italy says six dead, 40 missing after migrant shipwreck1 hour ago
-
One in five people feel strong climate change influence globally: Report1 hour ago
-
Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza3 hours ago
-
'Stranded' ISS astronauts less than an hour from splashdown5 hours ago