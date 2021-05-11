UrduPoint.com
Racial Discrimination Complaints In Germany Increase By Record 79% - Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:34 PM

The increase in the number of complaints over discrimination on racial and ethnic grounds in Germany hit an all-time high of 78.7% last year, the head of the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The increase in the number of complaints over discrimination on racial and ethnic grounds in Germany hit an all-time high of 78.7% last year, the head of the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency said on Tuesday.

Bernhard Franke presented the agency's yearly report for 2020 to journalists in Berlin.

"We have never seen such a sharp increase in applications," Franke said, adding that the German society is "growing awareness on discrimination, as more and more people are actively seeking qualified recommendations.

"

There were so many complaints throughout the year that the Anti-Discrimination Agency had to close its hotline and start accepting the applications online or by email, Franke said.

The agency processed 6,383 complaints last year, which is 78.3% more than in 2019, according to Franke. Almost 2,000 of these applications concerned the pandemic, with most of them linked to the mandatory wearing of masks.

