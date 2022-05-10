UrduPoint.com

Racialized Men Less Likely To Get Paroled In Canada When Eligible

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Racialized men less likely to get paroled in Canada when eligible

Racialized men are less likely to get paroled in Canada when eligible, Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail said in a recent article

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Racialized men are less likely to get paroled in Canada when eligible, Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail said in a recent article.

"An analysis of seven years of Federal prison data has found that Indigenous, Black and other racialized men are 26 percent, 24 percent and 20 percent less likely than their white peers to be paroled in the first year they're eligible," said the article published in late February.

The analysis, carried out by the newspaper, found that throughout the process of incarceration and rehabilitation, which the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is mostly responsible for, "the odds (of being released) are notched further and further against racialized people." "By Law, nearly all non-life prisoners who have reached the two-thirds mark of their sentence have to be released back into the community to complete the remainder of their sentence, with varying levels of restrictions," the article said.

But in reality, "you're better off being white." The analysis has reflected "systemic and institutional racism" in Canada's parole process, which is "based on fundamental inequality," Sarah Turn bull, professor of Sociology and Legal Studies at the University of Waterloo, was quoted as saying by the article.

"These things have been going on for a really long time. The institutions have known about it," Turn bull said, adding that differences in parole outcomes have lingered partly because the conditional release system -- the final step in a prisoner's return to society -- is far less scrutinized.

In 2020, the newspaper did a similar analysis on the CSC's risk assessment tools used to assess a prisoner's risk to public safety and odds of re-offending, and they were found "systemically biased against Black men, Indigenous men and Indigenous women."

Related Topics

Prisoner Canada Waterloo February Women 2020 All

Recent Stories

Rashid Latif joins KPL as Director Cricket Operati ..

Rashid Latif joins KPL as Director Cricket Operations

21 minutes ago
 Webinar explores Potential of Buddhist Heritage To ..

Webinar explores Potential of Buddhist Heritage Tourism in Pakistan

34 seconds ago
 Hundreds defy Sri Lanka curfew after deadly unrest ..

Hundreds defy Sri Lanka curfew after deadly unrest

37 seconds ago
 14 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo attack

14 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo attack

39 seconds ago
 PNCA to resume Talent Hunt Music edition end of Ma ..

PNCA to resume Talent Hunt Music edition end of May

4 minutes ago
 Doctors ask citizens to adopt dengue preventive me ..

Doctors ask citizens to adopt dengue preventive measures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.