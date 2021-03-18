Racially Motivated Extremists, Militia Groups Most Lethal US Domestic Terror Threat - DNI

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The US intelligence community finds that racially motivated extremists and militia groups are the most lethal domestic terrorism threat in the United States, the Office of the Director of National Security said on Wednesday.

"The IC assesses that racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) and militia violent extremists (MVEs) present the most lethal DVE [Domestic Violent Extremist] threats, with RMVEs most likely to conduct mass-casualty attacks against civilians and MVEs typically targeting law enforcement and government personnel and facilities," the DNI said in an intelligence assessment report.