Racism Cannot Be 'normal' In US, Obama Says Of Floyd Death

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:25 PM

Racism cannot be 'normal' in US, Obama says of Floyd death

Former president Barack Obama said Friday he shared the "anguish" of millions of Americans over the death of a black man killed by police in Minnesota and that racism cannot be "normal" in the United States

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Former president Barack Obama said Friday he shared the "anguish" of millions of Americans over the death of a black man killed by police in Minnesota and that racism cannot be "normal" in the United States.

"This shouldn't be 'normal' in 2020 America," Obama said of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd and several other recent racial incidents in the country.

"It can't be 'normal,'" the first African-American president of the United States said in a statement.

