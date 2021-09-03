Racist abuse of England footballers in Hungary 'completely unacceptable': PM Johnson

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was "completely unacceptable" that England footballers were racially abused by Hungary fans during a World Cup qualifier in Budapest.

Johnson urged football's world governing body FIFA "to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good".

Defeated Euro 2020 finalists England won the qualifier on Thursday 4-0.