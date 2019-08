The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's unicameral parliament, dismissed Vasyl Hrytsak from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) at a meeting on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine 's unicameral parliament , dismissed Vasyl Hrytsak from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) at a meeting on Thursday.

The decision was supported by 333 parliamentarians with the required minimum of 226 votes.