Radiation At Zaporizhzhia NPP Within Normal Levels, Situation Under Control - FMBA Head

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Radiation at Zaporizhzhia NPP Within Normal Levels, Situation Under Control - FMBA Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) head Veronika Skvortsova said on Thursday that there was no excessive radiation background at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), and the situation was under control.

"All radiation risks are being monitored, everything is fine, no levels are exceeding the standard anywhere, the situation is under control," Skvortsova told the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, said earlier this week that necessary technical work related to the waterproofing of the cooling pool at the Zaporizhzhia NPP had been carried out to save water at the facility. He said that work had been organized to obtain water from artesian wells, so there would be an additional source of water supply for the plant.

