UrduPoint.com

Radiation From Destruction Of Depleted Uranium Shells In Ukraine Approaches Europe- Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SYKTYVKAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The destruction of depleted uranium ammunition supplied by the West to Ukraine has led to the appearance of a radioactive cloud that is heading toward Western Europe, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday.

"They (the US) also 'helped' Ukraine, put pressure on their satellites and supplied ammunition with depleted uranium. Its destruction led to the fact that a radioactive cloud headed towards Western Europe. And an increase in radiation has already been recorded in Poland," Patrushev said.

In addition, the United States is developing and already using chemical and biological weapons, including on the territory of Ukraine, the official added.

