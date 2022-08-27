Radiation Level at Zaporizhzhia NPP Remains Normal After Ukrainian Shelling - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The radiation level at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) remains normal after shelling by Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The radiation situation at the ZNPP remains normal.

Monitoring of the technical condition of the NPP and ensuring its functioning is carried out by regular technical personnel. The Russian specialized military formation protects the external perimeter of the station. There are no heavy weapons in the area of the NPP," the ministry said.