Radiation Level In Poland Remains Within Norm - Atomic Agency

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Radiation levels in Poland remain normal, Polish Atomic Agency (PAA) said on Friday, following a statement by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on the potential fallout from a strike on depleted uranium storage in Ukraine

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Radiation levels in Poland remain normal, Polish Atomic Agency (PAA) said on Friday, following a statement by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on the potential fallout from a strike on depleted uranium storage in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Patrushev said that the destruction of a depleted uranium stockpile, which was supplied to Ukraine by the West, resulted in a radioactive cloud that was heading toward Western Europe, and an increase in radiation had already been recorded in Poland.

"Currently, there is no hazard to health and life of people or to environment in Poland.

The Polish Atomic Agency has not recorded any alarming readings on measuring equipment," the agency stated.

In late April, UK Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey said that London had sent Kiev thousands of shells for the Challenger 2 main battle tanks it donated, including some with depleted uranium. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the transfer of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, said that London will have to bear responsibility for the consequences.

