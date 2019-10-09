UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Radiation Level On Berlin-Moscow Train Normal, No Threat To Passengers - Russian Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

Radiation Level on Berlin-Moscow Train Normal, No Threat to Passengers - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed that the radiation level on board the train that arrived in Moscow from Berlin on Tuesday evening was normal and there was no threat to passengers.

"The mobile lab of the Moscow branch of the ministry and the Radon testing lab experts carried out measurements in one of the cars of the Berlin-Moscow train that had arrived at the Belorusskaya railway station.

There were no threats to the health of passengers on board this train," the ministry's press service told Sputnik.

A number of media outlets earlier reported that Russian border guards had registered excessive level of radiation background in one of the cars of the Berlin-Moscow train. Upon the arrival of the train in Moscow, experts immediately began checking the cars, while all passengers were evacuated, and the platform itself was cordoned off by law enforcement officers.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Mobile Berlin Border Media All From

Recent Stories

Prince Andrew hails Khalifa Fund for supporting en ..

1 hour ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

1 hour ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

1 hour ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

1 hour ago

New IMF chief Georgieva says world suffering 'sync ..

1 hour ago

OIC moot stresses upon heritage protection, conser ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.