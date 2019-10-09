Radiation Level on Berlin-Moscow Train Normal, No Threat to Passengers - Russian Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed that the radiation level on board the train that arrived in Moscow from Berlin on Tuesday evening was normal and there was no threat to passengers.

"The mobile lab of the Moscow branch of the ministry and the Radon testing lab experts carried out measurements in one of the cars of the Berlin-Moscow train that had arrived at the Belorusskaya railway station.

There were no threats to the health of passengers on board this train," the ministry's press service told Sputnik.

A number of media outlets earlier reported that Russian border guards had registered excessive level of radiation background in one of the cars of the Berlin-Moscow train. Upon the arrival of the train in Moscow, experts immediately began checking the cars, while all passengers were evacuated, and the platform itself was cordoned off by law enforcement officers.