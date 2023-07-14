Open Menu

Radiation Levels At Russian Plant Normal After Depressurization Incident - Rosatom

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Radiation levels at the Ural Electrochemical Combine in the Russian town of Novouralsk are normal after a cylinder with depleted uranium hexafluoride was depressurized, Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the emergency services told Sputnik that one person died as a result of the depressurization of a tank with depleted uranium hexafluoride at the Ural Electrochemical Combine. At the same time, the maximum permissible concentration of hazardous substances was not exceeded, the services added.

"(Radiation levels at the plant) are normal," Rosatom said in a statement, adding that a commission has been set up to establish the causes of the incident.

The incident was promptly localized and does not pose any risks for the population, the corporation said, adding that the plant is operating normally now.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Died Same Tank

