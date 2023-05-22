Radiation Levels in Finland Remain Within Norms - Nuclear Safety Authority

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Radiation levels in Finland remain within the norms and there are no signs that the situation will change, the state-run Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) said on Monday.

On Friday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that the destruction of a depleted uranium ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the West had created a radioactive cloud that was heading toward Western Europe, with an increase in radiation levels already recorded in Poland. Several Eastern European countries, on the other hand, said the radiation situation on their territory remained normal.

"No radiation cloud. The radiation situation in Finland is normal, and there are no indications that the radiation situation is changing elsewhere. STUK is monitoring (the situation) 24/7," the agency tweeted.

In addition to the website, which publishes radiation data from sensors around the country in real time, the national public broadcaster's wire will also release radiation information on Monday, STUK said.