UrduPoint.com

Radiation Levels In Finland Remain Within Norms - Nuclear Safety Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Radiation Levels in Finland Remain Within Norms - Nuclear Safety Authority

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Radiation levels in Finland remain within the norms and there are no signs that the situation will change, the state-run Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) said on Monday.

On Friday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that the destruction of a depleted uranium ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the West had created a radioactive cloud that was heading toward Western Europe, with an increase in radiation levels already recorded in Poland. Several Eastern European countries, on the other hand, said the radiation situation on their territory remained normal.

"No radiation cloud. The radiation situation in Finland is normal, and there are no indications that the radiation situation is changing elsewhere. STUK is monitoring (the situation) 24/7," the agency tweeted.

In addition to the website, which publishes radiation data from sensors around the country in real time, the national public broadcaster's wire will also release radiation information on Monday, STUK said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear Poland Finland From

Recent Stories

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

27 minutes ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

37 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, I ..

Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

40 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039 ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

52 minutes ago
 Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home ..

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising-- GroupM and Kinet ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.