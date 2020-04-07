Radiation Levels in Russia Unchanged Amid Chernobyl Fire - Consumer Health Watchdog

Radiation levels in Russia have remained unchanged amid a forest fire near the site of the Chernobyl exclusion zone, the Russian consumer health watchdog told Sputnik on Tuesday

A forest fire began near the nuclear accident site on Saturday.

On Sunday, Ukrainian authorities reported on another fire nearby. One of the fires was put out on Monday.

"Radiation levels in Russia are unchanged," the watchdog said in a statement.