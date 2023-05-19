UrduPoint.com

Radiation Situation Across Russia Stable, No Excesses Of Radiation Level - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The radiation situation in Russia remains stable, there is no excess of the radiation level, Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that the destruction of depleted uranium ammunition supplied by the West to Ukraine has led to the appearance of a radioactive cloud that is heading toward Western Europe.

"According to monitoring data, the radiation situation in our country remains stable. No excess of the radiation level was recorded," the report said.

