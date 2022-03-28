UrduPoint.com

Radiation Situation In Russia Remains Stable Despite Fires In Chernobyl Zone - Watchdog

Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Monday that the radiation situation in Russia remains stable despite fires in the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) in northern Ukraine, but the agency continues to monitor radiation levels in the area

"According to monitoring data, the radiation situation in Russia remains stable. The situation is under the control of Rospotrebnadzor," the regulator said in a statement.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

On February 25, the Russian airborne forces took control over the Chernobyl NPP in Ukraine.

Russian troops and Ukrainian soldiers of the NPP guard battalion reached an agreement to jointly secure power units and sarcophagus of the NPP to ensure that nationalist formations or other terrorist organizations will not be able to take advantage of the current situation in Ukraine to organize a nuclear provocation.

Last week, forest fires erupted in the exclusion zone near the Chernobyl NPP as a result of shelling between Russian and Ukrainian troops. On Sunday, Ukrainian Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova said that over 10,000 hectares of forests were burning in the area, with a total of 31 fires being recorded. According to Denisova, the fires resulted in the increased level of radioactive air pollution. The Ukrainian ombudsman urged the International Atomic Energy Agency to send experts and equipment to Ukraine to suppress the fires.

