Radical Imam, 13 Accomplices Convicted in Bulgaria for Supporting IS - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) A court in Bulgaria sentenced 14 supporters of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) to different prison terms for disseminating hatred and intolerance, the Bulgarian media reported on Tuesday.

The process took place in the city of Pazardzhik, according to the Bulgarian National Radio broadcaster.

The leader of the group, Ahmed Musa, already serving a four-year jail term for spreading the ideas of radical Islam, was sentenced to another eight and a half years over calls for war based on religious hatred.

Other defendants received sentences ranging from one to three and a half years of imprisonment. The only woman among them was sentenced to a suspended term of two years and six months.

According to the Bulgarian 24 Chasa newspaper, Musa, a native of the local Romani community, had previously practiced Christianity. He converted to islam during his stay in Austria in the mid-1990s.