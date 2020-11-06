Radical Mosques Сlosure Targets Extremism, Not Religion - Austrian Integration Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The closure of radical mosques after the Vienna attack is not an attack on religion, but a fight against extremism, Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab said on Friday.

"It is important for me to note the following: this is not an attack on religion, but a fight against extremism. This is not an attack on members of a religious community, but a common fight against the abuse of religion for the purpose of radicalization," Raab said at a press conference.

On Monday evening, a series of gunfire attacks took place in the center of Vienna, one of the targets was a synagogue. According to the Austrian authorities, this was a terrorist attack. One assailant was killed and the police are looking for possible accomplices. As a result of the attack, five people were killed, including the terrorist himself, who, according to the Austrian Interior Ministry, was a supporter of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group.