MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Ukrainian radicals have attacked journalists of the country's KRT tv channel, who were gathered near the building of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting in Kiev to protest the potential revocation of the broadcaster's license, media reported on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Vasilets said that the fifth unscheduled check was sent to the KRT TV channel, adding that the broadcaster is threatened with a license revocation over its criticism of the pro-Nazi collaborators and Maidan, as well as broadcasting the Victory Parade in Belarus on May 9.

On Thursday, the staff of the TV channel staged a protest near the building of the National TV Council in Kiev, where the regulator is considering withdrawing the broadcaster's license.

According to Ukraine's Strana.ua news portal, members of Ukraine's National Corps party and the C14 radical group came to the building of the National Council and tried to disrupt the reporters' rally. Radicals started pushing and shouting at journalists and those who came to support them. However, the police intervened and protected the participants.