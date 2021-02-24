Radicals Bombard Police With Bottles on 8th Day of Barcelona Protests for Jailed Rapper

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Despite seemingly becoming less intense, protests in support of jailed rapper Pablo Hasel once again escalated into unrest in Barcelona on Tuesday evening as leftist radicals bombarded police with bottles.

The protest began on Letamendi Square, where the crowd sang songs and made speeches. One of the female participants urged against linking "this movement" to radicals who smash shop windows.

Afterward, the demonstrators moved to march through city streets, demanding release of Hasel and all those detained during the protests.

In parallel, far-right activists held a small rally on Artos Square. Police put up cordons to avoid confrontation between the two groups.

Left-wing radicals, meanwhile, overturned a dumpster with bottles and began hurling them at law enforcement officers, Catalan police reported on Twitter. A journalist was injured in the unrest, according to the Pais newspaper.

In addition, the radicals used garbage containers to erect barricades. Police vans managed to disperse the crowd, a small part of which headed to Placa de Catalunya

Two people received injuries amid the chaos, the regional ambulance service reported.

Separately, over 300 people gathered outside the Barcelona Sants station to demand the release of a protester who lives in the area. The judge ordered his arrest after he had been thrice caught building barricades in one evening alone.

In the city of Vilanova, 25 miles kilometers from the Catalan capital, radicals also threw stones and fences at police.

Protests began in Spain last week over the arrest of rapper Hasel. The Catalan singer was sentenced to nine months in prison back in 2018 for glorifying terrorism and slandering the Spanish monarchy on Twitter and through song lyrics. Hasel was supposed to voluntarily come to prison earlier in February but he refused to do so. On February 16, the rapper was arrested.

In total, over 100 people have been detained during the protests, most of whom have since been released. The unrest, which involves young right-wing radicals and anarchists, has also led to injuries among both demonstrators and law enforcement officers. A young woman lost an eye after being shot with a rubber bullet by police.