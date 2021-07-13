UrduPoint.com
Radicals Intensified In Syria In Areas Controlled By US-Led Coalition - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Radical groups have become more active in Syria in areas controlled by the coalition led by the United States, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on monday.

"In the eastern part of Syria, in the territory controlled by the US-led coalition, the activities of radical groups have intensified," Kulit said.

Over the past week, coalition targets in Trans-Euphrates were fired at by these groups four times, he said.

"On July 11, militants fired at coalition targets in the Conoco and Al-Omar oil and gas fields using homemade multiple launch rocket systems," Kulit added.

